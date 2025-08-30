Latest data showing 7.8 % GDP growth 'hardest slap of reality' for Rahul Gandhi: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday said the latest data showing India's economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 7.8 per cent in April-June came as the "hardest slap of reality” for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently "declared" India a "dead economy".

According to government data released on Friday, the Indian economy grew by 7.8 per cent in April-June -- the highest in five quarters -- before the disruptive US tariffs were imposed.

The GDP growth in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal was mainly due to good performance by the farm sector.

Commenting on the GDP data, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan said, "Those who call it a 'dead economy' should now understand that India is a 'long live economy', which is on the path to realising the dream of a developed and fully self-reliant India."

"The sweat of the Indian farmers, the hard work of our scientists, and the 140 crore Indians have demonstrated their capabilities," Chouhan said in a post on X.