Maratha quota: Talks with govt delegation fail; Jarange firm on continuing protest

He said the committee under retired judge Shinde had studied gazettes related to the issue for the past 13 months and now it was time for the panel to submit its report to pave the way for Marathas to get Kunbi status.

"Marathas in Marathwada must be declared as Kunbis and given reservation. The Hyderabad and Satara gazettes must be made into law for this," Jarange said.

In response, Justice Shinde said he wasn't authorised to give such a report, and added that it was the job of the backward class commission.

"Caste certificate is given to individuals and not the entire community," he said.

The entire conservation between Shinde and Jarange was beamed live on Marathi news channels.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jarange slammed CM Fadnavis for deputing retired judge Shinde to hold talks with him.

"It is not Justice Shinde's job to issue GR (government resolution) declaring Marathas and Kunbis as the same. It is an insult of the government, Raj Bhavan and state to send Justice Shinde here," he said.

Shinde told reporters the cabinet had given in-principle approval to the Hyderabad Gazette.

"I will go back to the cabinet sub-committee with details of my discussion with Jarange," he added.

Justice Shinde heads the committee formed in September 2023 by the then Eknath Shinde government to decide the methodology for issuing 'Kunbi' caste certificates to members of the Maratha community.

Speaking to reporters in the morning, Jarange asked the government not to spread misinformation that the Marathas were seeking reservation from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.

"We are only demanding that we get our rightful share of quota based on the eligibility under the Kunbi category...We don't want to indulge in politics. We only want a reservation. The government should not test the patience of the Maratha community," he warned.

"We are not asking to reduce the OBC quota. Don't spread misinformation," he charged.

He further urged CM Fadnavis not to insult poor Marathas, and accused him of trying to create instability and vitiate the atmosphere in the state.

Before the government delegation met Jarange, state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said the issues raised by the Maratha leader were discussed in detail in the cabinet sub-committee, and the government was committed to resolving them positively.