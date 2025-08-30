We want only reservation; do not test patience of Maratha community: Jarange

MUMBAI: Activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday asserted that the Marathas don't want to indulge in politics and only sought reservation, and warned the government not to test the patience of the Maratha community.

Speaking to reporters at Azad Maidan, where he launched an indefinite fast on Friday, the activist said that the government should not spread misinformation that the Marathas are seeking reservation from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.

"We are only demanding that we get our rightful share of quota based on the eligibility under the Kunbi category," he said.

Jarange has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category.

He wants Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis an agrarian caste included in the OBC category which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

"We don't want to indulge in politics. We only want a reservation. The government should not test the patience of the Maratha community," he warned.

"We are not asking to reduce the OBC quota. Don't spread misinformation," he charged.