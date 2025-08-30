Modi, Zelenskyy hold telephonic conversation ahead of Putin meet at SCO summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation on Saturday evening with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussing the latest developments in Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia.
The call came just one day before Modi is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.
Modi and Putin are also expected to have a detailed bilateral meeting during the course of the summit.
According to an official readout, President Zelenskyy shared his perspective on the recent developments related to Ukraine.
“Prime Minister thanked President Zelenskyy and reaffirmed India’s steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace. PM reiterated India’s commitment to extend all possible support in this regard,” the release said.
The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.
Following the call, Prime Minister Modi expressed India’s long-standing position on the conflict, reaffirming support for a peaceful resolution.
"India extends full support to all efforts in this direction," Modi posted on X, emphasising India's commitment to restoring peace and stability in the region.
Zelenskyy echoed Modi’s sentiment, calling the discussion "productive and important." He said that he had updated the Indian Prime Minister about his recent talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington, where the discussion focused on potential steps toward peace.
"Ukraine reaffirmed its readiness for a meeting with the head of Russia," Zelenskyy added in his X post.
The timing of the call is particularly significant, as Modi’s upcoming meeting with Putin could influence India's diplomatic stance in the ongoing conflict for a fair and lasting peace process.
The Ukrainian President also condemned recent Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian civilians, which he said underscored Moscow’s unwillingness to engage in diplomatic efforts.
"Russia should have been preparing for diplomacy, but instead, they have continued their attacks on civilian targets," Zelenskyy remarked, mourning the loss of Ukrainian lives in the process.
Zelenskyy’s discussions with Trump in Washington had also been framed around the prospects of peace talks, with the Ukrainian President expressing openness to holding elections once a lasting ceasefire is in place.
Trump, for his part, indicated optimism, suggesting that the recent conversations with Putin could lead to a breakthrough.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin had also spoken to PM Modi, sharing details of his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska.