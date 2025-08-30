Modi, Zelenskyy hold telephonic conversation ahead of Putin meet at SCO summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation on Saturday evening with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussing the latest developments in Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

The call came just one day before Modi is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.

Modi and Putin are also expected to have a detailed bilateral meeting during the course of the summit.

According to an official readout, President Zelenskyy shared his perspective on the recent developments related to Ukraine.

“Prime Minister thanked President Zelenskyy and reaffirmed India’s steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace. PM reiterated India’s commitment to extend all possible support in this regard,” the release said.

The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.