Sharad Pawar calls for constitutional amendment to lift 50% reservation cap for Marathas, Ajit Pawar disagrees

MUMBAI: As Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s hunger strike enters its second day, NCP President and former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar has urged the BJP-led central government to amend the Constitution to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations, thereby allowing communities like the Marathas, who are demanding quotas, to be accommodated.

Sharad Pawar emphasised that if the Maratha reservation issue is to be resolved, it must be addressed at the central level. He argued that the central government must take the decision to lift the reservation cap, citing Tamil Nadu's provision of up to 72 per cent reservation.

“If the Tamil Nadu government can give up to 72 per cent reservation, why can’t Maharashtra do the same? Such a decision must be made at the central level. The law needs to be passed in Parliament, and reservations should be extended to the Maratha community. We are in touch with other party parliamentarians; if needed, we may push for a constitutional amendment in Parliament and will try to convince them,” Sharad Pawar said.