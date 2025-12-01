'Alliance with Mahagathbandhan was only for Bihar elections': Bihar Congress chief

PATNA: Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar on Monday clarified that the grand old party’s alliance with Opposition Mahagathbandhan, a part of INDIA bloc, was only for Bihar assembly elections and that the party would now focus on strengthening the organisation.

Kumar was talking to the media after a crucial meeting with all district presidents and officer bearers’ frontal organisations. It was the first meeting with district level leaders after the party’s drubbing in the state assembly election.

His statement has given rise to speculation that Congress may break away from the Opposition alliance in near future. “We discussed on four issues at today’s meeting, including factors for party’s poor performance in Bihar elections, proposed agitation against ‘vote theft’ in New Delhi, election of leader of legislative party and coordination within the party during election,” the state president said.

A section of leaders has already advocated for breaking away its alliance with the ally-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)- and go solo next elections. Monday’s meeting assumed significance in the wake of a series of review meetings in Delhi to ascertain the reasons for the party’s debacle in Bihar polls.