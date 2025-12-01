Over 25 lakh people living with HIV in India, second largest globally: Govt report

NEW DELHI: India has an estimated 25.61 lakh people living with HIV (PLHIV), the second largest number globally in 2024, although the annual HIV incidence rate remains very low in the country, according to a government report released on Monday to mark World AIDS Day.

The India HIV Estimation 2025 technical report, released by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, states that in 2024–25, 73% of newly detected HIV-positive persons reported acquiring the infection through heterosexual transmission. This was followed by injecting drug use, which accounted for 11.5% of reported transmissions. Another 5.4% of cases were attributed to homosexual/bisexual transmission, while 3.5% were due to vertical transmission.

“The HIV epidemic in India continues to be low, with adult HIV prevalence at 0.20% in 2024. While overall prevalence is low, India has 25.61 lakh people living with HIV (PLHIV), the second largest PLHIV population globally. The annual HIV incidence rate also remains very low at 0.05 per 1,000 uninfected population,” the report said.

Of the total 25.61 lakh PLHIV, 13.97 lakh are males and 11.64 lakh are females.

Maharashtra (3.99 lakh) has the highest PLHIV burden, followed by Andhra Pradesh (3.10 lakh) and Karnataka (2.91 lakh). Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar, Gujarat and Punjab also have estimated PLHIV figures ranging from one lakh to two lakh.

“Together, these nine states account for 74% of the total PLHIV burden in India,” the annual report said. It added that the total PLHIV population in India in 2024 contributed 6.3% to the global HIV burden of 4.08 crore and 37.1% of the 69 lakh cases in the Asia-Pacific region.

“In 2024, India’s population living with HIV was second only to South Africa’s 78 lakh, owing to its population size,” the report noted.