SC entrusts CBI with unified, pan-India probe into digital arrest cases; seeks coorporation from States

The Supreme Court on Monday entrusted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a unified nationwide investigation into the rising cases of digital arrest scams and ordered state governments to accord their assent to the agency to investigate such cases within their jurisdiction.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also issued notice to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and sought its response as to why Artificial Intelligence (AI) or machine learning technology was not employed to freeze bank accounts used in cyber fraud cases.

To ensure better coordination with the CBI, the bench asked all States, UTs to set up a regional and state cyber crime coordination centre to deal with such online offences.

The top court, which passed the directions in a suo motu case registered on the complaint of an elderly couple from Haryana, noted that mostly senior citizens were targeted by cyber criminals and their hard-earned money extorted.