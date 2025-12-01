SIR may heat up Winter Session starting today

NEW DELHI: The stage is set for a stormy start to Parliament’s Winter Session on Monday, with the Opposition demanding a full discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, while the ruling party is pushing for a discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram.
During the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, the government declined to clarify whether any debate would take place on the broader topic of electoral reforms, despite repeated demands from the Opposition.
Earlier, at an all-party meeting, the Opposition parties put up a united front demanding discussions on SIR, labour codes and national security. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had stated that the decision on a discussion on the SIR would be taken at the BAC meeting.
At the BAC meeting chaired by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, opposition leaders agreed to cooperate to ensure smooth functioning of the House and urged the Rajya Sabha chairman to allow a discussion on the SIR exercise on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, said a source.
“Opposition parties conveyed that they want Parliament to run smoothly. They also sought a short discussion on the urgent need for further electoral reforms at 2 pm on Monday. If the discussion is not held, the government must be held responsible for disrupting Parliament, they said,” the source said.
A senior opposition leader said they also suggested titles, including “urgent need for further electoral reforms” or “urgent need to further strengthen integrity and transparency of electoral process” for the discussion. “However, the Parliamentary minister said they will get back,” he added.
While the government is pushing for a discussion on Vande Mataram, Opposition said they would not cooperate unless there is a debate on SIR or electoral reforms.
The government has listed 13 legislative bills and one financial bill for passage.