SIR may heat up Winter Session starting today

“Opposition parties conveyed that they want Parliament to run smoothly. They also sought a short discussion on the urgent need for further electoral reforms at 2 pm on Monday. If the discussion is not held, the government must be held responsible for disrupting Parliament, they said,” the source said.

A senior opposition leader said they also suggested titles, including “urgent need for further electoral reforms” or “urgent need to further strengthen integrity and transparency of electoral process” for the discussion. “However, the Parliamentary minister said they will get back,” he added.

While the government is pushing for a discussion on Vande Mataram, Opposition said they would not cooperate unless there is a debate on SIR or electoral reforms.

The government has listed 13 legislative bills and one financial bill for passage.