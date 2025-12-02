NHAI introduces telecom-based safety alert system to offer seamless travel experience to commuters

NEW DELHI: To enhance safety and offer a seamless travel experience on National Highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to introduce a telecom-based safety alert system across the National Highway network.
Alerts will be sent through SMS, WhatsApp and high-priority calls to National Highway users. The system will be integrated in a phased manner with NHAI’s digital platforms, including the ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile application and emergency helpline number 1033.
The initiative aims to strengthen road safety by providing timely information to National Highway users, enabling them to adjust speed and driving behaviour well in advance. Initially, the service will be available to Jio customers, and subsequently, it will cover all telecom service providers.
The authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Reliance Jio, and within two months, the alerts service will begin.
Using Jio’s existing 4G and 5G network, travellers will receive warnings on their mobile phones as they approach identified risk locations such as accident-prone stretches, stray-cattle zones, fog-affected areas and emergency diversions, said officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).
The automated system will work for all Jio mobile users on or near the National Highways and will provide early warning to National Highway commuters before they enter a hazardous zone. The solution will use existing telecom towers and can be deployed quickly, without additional roadside hardware. This strategic partnership shall leverage Jio's digital infrastructure, serving over 500 million subscribers in the country.
Commenting on the initiative, NHAI Chairman Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav said, “This initiative marks an important step forward in providing timely and reliable information to commuters, enabling them to make informed decisions and adopt safer driving practices well in advance. I am sure that this initiative will set a new benchmark in technology-enabled road safety management on the National Highway.”
President, Reliance Jio Jyotindra Thacker stated that the initiative uses the reach of Jio’s telecom network to deliver timely safety alerts at scale, contributing to safer and more informed National Highway travel.
The initial pilot deployment of the initiative will support risk-zone identification and alert thresholds under a few regional offices in NHAI. The initiative will fully comply with all applicable regulatory provisions and data-protection requirements.
"NHAI will take similar exercise with other telecom service providers also. By combining robust digital infrastructure with real-time communication tools, the initiative will help to significantly enhance commuter awareness and reduce preventable road incidents. NHAI remains committed to adopting innovative, scalable solutions that will enable safer, smarter and more efficient National Highway travel across the country," said officials.