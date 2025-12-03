MP Cough syrup deaths: ED attaches assets of Coldrif promoter in Chennai

NEW DELHI: Two flats in Chennai belonging to the promoter of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup linked to the death of at least 20 children in Madhya Pradesh, have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday.

The assets, located at Kodambakkam in Tamil Nadu's capital city, are owned by G Ranganathan and his family members, it said in a statement.

The value of the flats is Rs 2.04 crore, the statement said.

Ranganathan was arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police in October.

The agency alleged Sresan Pharma indulged in "rampant unfair trade practices to suppress its manufacturing costs and increase profits, which are nothing but proceeds of crime (under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act)."

Probe found that the manufacturer used industry-grade raw materials in the manufacturing of medicines instead of pharma-grade raw materials "without" proper quality checks.

"Such materials were being purchased in cash without invoices to avoid creation of records," the ED said.