Pilots say IndiGo's pay freeze, winter route expansion without new hires caused current woes

NEW DELHI: India’s largest pilot association, The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), has come out with a slew of charges against Indigo airlines for the spate of cancellations and delays on Wednesday and Tuesday. It plans to raise these points with the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Aviation Ministry.

The FIP has a membership of nearly 6,000 aviation professionals, employed in India and abroad.

In a strongly-worded release to the media, Captain CS Randhawa, president of FIP, said the Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) regulations imposed on airlines cannot be blamed for the present chaos, as all airlines in the country face the same issue and have remained largely unaffected because of timely planning.

"The current disruption is the direct consequence of IndiGo’s prolonged and unorthodox lean manpower strategy across departments, particularly in flight operations.

"Despite the two-year preparatory window before full Flight Duty Time Limit implementation, the airline inexplicably adopted a hiring freeze, entered non-poaching arrangements, maintained a pilot pay freeze through cartel-like behaviour, and demonstrated other short-sighted planning practices," the association charged in a statement.

Following the rollout of Phase 1 of the Flight Duty Time Limit on July 1 this year, IndiGo reduced pilot leave quotas, and after Phase 2 on November 1, 2025, it attempted to buy back pilot leave days, the association charged.

"These measures saw poor response and further damaged pilot and employee morale—especially in a year when airline executives took home record increments approaching or exceeding 100%, while simultaneously blaming pilot migration instead of investing in retention and workplace improvements," FIP said.