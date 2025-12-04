Management failure, hoarding of airport slots by Indigo responsible for chaos: ALPA India

NEW DELHI: Close on the heels of the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) lashing out at Indigo on Wednesday for the freeze on pay as well as hiring of pilots, another leading organisation, the Association of Indian Pilots, on Thursday said the spate of cancellations raise significant questions about the airline’s management, the regulatory oversight by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the alleged “slot hoarding' tactics by the airline.

In a release on behalf of the organisation, Capt. Sam Thomas, President, ALPA India, charged, “The core question is whether airlines’ current pilot shortage is due to a failure in planning or a calculated strategy. It is more likely a combination of factors.”

Slot hoarding and arm-twisting tactic

Aviation experts have suggested that the resulting delays and cancellations across airlines could be an "immature pressure tactic" to arm-twist the regulator for further relaxations or dispensations in the new FDTL norms, thereby compromising the original, stricter safety intent, the ALPA president alleged.

Captain Thomas charged Indigo of engaging in 'slot hoarding' at the airports. Slot hoarding refers to a practice wherein airlines pre-book an excess of slots at the runways they operate for the take-off and landing of their flights in order to prevent competitors from making use of them.

Thomas also explained that slot allocation is based on historical usage known in aviation language as Grandfather Rights. This permits an airline to keep a specific slot for it continuously provided it has used the slot for atleast 80% of the time in one season.