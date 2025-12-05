Central Govt makes U-turn, cancels Gang Canal anniversary celebration fearing backlash in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: With Punjab Assembly elections just 14 months away and fearing political backlash, the BJP-led Union Government made a U-turn by cancelling the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Gang Canal, which had been scheduled for today at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur. The canal carries water from Punjab to parts of Rajasthan, and the event was considered politically sensitive. This marks the fourth reversal in a little over a month by the Centre in order to avoid further controversy.

Sources said Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Member of Parliament from Bikaner, had landed at Amritsar International Airport on Thursday evening en route to Ferozepur. However, he did not leave the terminal and instead boarded a return flight after reportedly being asked to return. According to sources, the decision was taken because holding the event risked unrest, with farmers and political parties preparing protests against the celebrations. Senior Punjab BJP leaders had also alerted the central leadership that proceeding with the event could “turn sour” for the party in the state.

“Already the intelligence agencies had warned that Meghwal’s visit might lead to protests once news of the function became public late yesterday,’’ said an official.

Punjab BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, formerly with the Congress, had been organising the event at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district, where the canal originates. For many Punjabis, the mention of the Gang Canal reopens a century-old wound. Sources said top state leaders of the saffron party had instructed the central leadership that the state unit should not be associated with the event.