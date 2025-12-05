IndiGo cancels over 400 flights at various airports on Friday

MUMBAI/ DELHI: IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights, and a large number of flights were delayed at various airports on Friday, according to sources.

Hundreds of passengers faced hardships at the airports as flights were delayed for long periods.

The sources told PTI that over 220 flights, including departures and arrivals, were cancelled at the Delhi airport, while more than 100 were cancelled at the Bangalore airport.

At the Hyderabad airport, over 90 flights were cancelled, the sources said.