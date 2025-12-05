Shakereh murder case: SC refuses to entertain plea of Swamy Shraddananda

Shraddananda, in a surprise argument, had earlier told the top court that he desperately pleaded for release, as he had said that his imprisonment till his biological death awarded to him is far worse than capital punishment. "I want my jail sentence to be changed to hanging," he had told the apex court. After hearing this, the court observed, "You want your jail sentence to be changed to hanging. But why?"



The top court had earlier refused the request of Shraddananda that he should be allowed to decide his jail sentence. "It is not convict's right to decide his or her jail sentence," the apex court had said.



Shraddananda sought relief from the top court on the ground that he has been in "continuous incarceration" without any parole or remission so far and nothing adverse has been reported against him during his stay in jail. He claimed that he is suffering from health issues and thereby this court should release him from jail.



He was sentenced to 30 years in jail without any remission, in connection with the killing of his wife, Khaleeli, who was the granddaughter of a former Dewan of the princely state of Mysore.



The trial Court and the High Court had sentenced him to death, but the sentence was commuted by the Supreme Court in 2008 to imprisonment until death.



Shraddhanand sought a direction for his release, saying that the sentence imposed on him was in some terms, worse than a death sentence. What is the purpose of the state infusing funds to maintain him in jail if he is never to come out?, he asked. "Nothing adverse has been reported against me, since my sentencing, and that I have won 5five best qaidi (prisoner) awards, so thereby this court should take all the se factors into consideration and release me from jail," he said.