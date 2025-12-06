Bihar police officers to gather in Seemanchal to discuss border security; Amit Shah likely to attend

BIHAR: Top police officers of Bihar are expected to hold a state-level meeting in Purnea, a part of the Seemanchal region, on December 14-15 to discuss the state’s law and order situation and border security-related issues.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the meeting, the first after the people’s mandate in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recently concluded state assembly elections.
The primary focus of the state-level meeting will be security and safety of the state, especially the Seemanchal region, which shares its border with Nepal and Bangladesh. The region is considered strategically important for national security due to concerns about illegal infiltration and border monitoring, a senior police officer said.
The issue of foreign infiltration was raised during the election campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Both the leaders at their public meetings during the election had promised to the people to drive out infiltrators from Bihar and the country.
Purnea police have already started preparations for the proposed meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who also holds the home portfolio, said that state police would assess the law and order situation and chalk out a strategy to deal with illegal infiltration and other transborder activities at the state-level conference.
It will be the first meeting of state-level senior police officers after the home department was handed over to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samrat Chaudhary was made home minister. Earlier, the home department was with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Though the officers did not cite any specific reason for holding a state-level police conference in Purnea, sources said that Seemanchal is in the focus of Union Home Ministry due to its strategic location. The political upheaval in Nepal this year may be one of the reasons for selecting Purnea as the venue of the meeting.
Bihar shares nearly 726 km international border with Nepal. State’s seven districts-- West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj are located along Nepal border.
Senior Citizen Service Portal App launched
The Bihar police on Saturday took a significant step towards digital transformation with the launch of the Citizen Service Portal app, enabling residents to connect with police services from home and ensuring faster redressal of complaints.
Launching the app, Deputy Chief Minister and state Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary said the initiative will bridge the gap between police and the public and strengthen transparency. “Citizens will now be able to file complaints directly through their mobile phones, which will then be processed and investigated by the police,” he said.
The portal will also provide information on lost and found items, offering substantial convenience to users. After the launch, Samrat Chaudhary visited the Police Headquarters, where he held a high-level review meeting with the DGP and senior officers.