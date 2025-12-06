Bihar police officers to gather in Seemanchal to discuss border security; Amit Shah likely to attend

BIHAR: Top police officers of Bihar are expected to hold a state-level meeting in Purnea, a part of the Seemanchal region, on December 14-15 to discuss the state’s law and order situation and border security-related issues.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the meeting, the first after the people’s mandate in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recently concluded state assembly elections.

The primary focus of the state-level meeting will be security and safety of the state, especially the Seemanchal region, which shares its border with Nepal and Bangladesh. The region is considered strategically important for national security due to concerns about illegal infiltration and border monitoring, a senior police officer said.

The issue of foreign infiltration was raised during the election campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Both the leaders at their public meetings during the election had promised to the people to drive out infiltrators from Bihar and the country.

Purnea police have already started preparations for the proposed meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who also holds the home portfolio, said that state police would assess the law and order situation and chalk out a strategy to deal with illegal infiltration and other transborder activities at the state-level conference.