CPM MP John Brittas seeks JPC or judicial probe into flight-cancellation crisis, air-ticket price surge

NEW DELHI: In the wake of IndiGo’s flight-operation crisis, which led to a surge in airfares, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or a judicial inquiry into the unprecedented disruption in the civil aviation sector and the hike in air-ticket prices.

He said that the scale, speed, and severity of the disruption following the enforcement of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have exposed deep structural failures in regulatory preparedness, undermining oversight and consumer protection, and leaving ordinary passengers dangerously vulnerable.

“What transformed this operational failure into a national scandal is the manner in which the disruption was converted into a profiteering opportunity.

Domestic airfares skyrocketed to extortionate levels that defy any logic, demand, or fairness. Emergency travelers, students, workers, and families in distress were forced to either abandon essential travel or pay ransom-like sums for basic connectivity,” Brittas’s letter read.