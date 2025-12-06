CPM MP John Brittas seeks JPC or judicial probe into flight-cancellation crisis, air-ticket price surge

NEW DELHI: In the wake of IndiGo’s flight-operation crisis, which led to a surge in airfares, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or a judicial inquiry into the unprecedented disruption in the civil aviation sector and the hike in air-ticket prices.
He said that the scale, speed, and severity of the disruption following the enforcement of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have exposed deep structural failures in regulatory preparedness, undermining oversight and consumer protection, and leaving ordinary passengers dangerously vulnerable.
“What transformed this operational failure into a national scandal is the manner in which the disruption was converted into a profiteering opportunity.
Domestic airfares skyrocketed to extortionate levels that defy any logic, demand, or fairness. Emergency travelers, students, workers, and families in distress were forced to either abandon essential travel or pay ransom-like sums for basic connectivity,” Brittas’s letter read.
Seeking a comprehensive investigation into the crisis, the CPM leader pointed out that what passes as competition in Indian aviation is in reality a near-lockout by two dominant players, a duopoly unrivalled even among major global aviation markets.
“The structural reasons for this crisis go deeper than airlines’ concentration. The near monopoly of Indian airspace by two carriers and the simultaneous privatization and commercial operation of major airports by corporate entities have contributed to choking opportunities for newer or regional airports,” he said.
He added that the credibility of governance demands an independent, transparent, and time-bound inquiry with full access to regulatory files, airline preparedness records, and pricing data.
The issue of mass cancellation of IndiGo flights also resonated in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with Congress member Pramod Tiwari expressing concern over the airline’s monopoly and its impact on parliamentarians and common citizens.
He raised the matter during Zero Hour, stating that the flight cancellations had affected several MPs who had made travel plans for the weekend. “On one issue, many are concerned, and you will also agree with me. One airline, IndiGo, has cancelled 500 flights yesterday (Thursday) and the day before yesterday (Wednesday). I am raising the current issue (which concerns all),” Tiwari said.