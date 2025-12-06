Music icon Zubeen’s murder case: SIT to file chargesheet in court on December 12

GUWAHATI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of music icon Zubeen Garg will submit the charge sheet in the court on December 12.
SIT head and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta told the media on Saturday that the investigation was nearing completion.
“We will file the charge sheet of the case in the court on December 12. The probe is almost complete. We arrested seven persons and recorded the statements of more than 300 people,” Gupta said without elaborating further.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated on Friday that the SIT was in the process of submitting the charge sheet.
“The SIT told me that there are around 3,000 to 3,500 documents that are to be signed and xeroxed. We had a talk with the Advocate General (regarding the submission of the charge sheet),” Sarma stated.
On November 25, he told the Assembly that one person had murdered Garg and others cooperated. He reiterated that it was a case of “plain and simple murder.”
“They (Opposition parties) attacked me, asking how I could conclude Zubeen was murdered. But it is in the court’s record that this was murder. I now say it again in the House that it was murder. One person murdered him, and others cooperated. We have booked four to five persons on the murder charge,” Sarma said.
Without sharing details, he said a “big story” (conspiracy) involving Garg started before the COVID pandemic. He indicated that the death was connected to financial matters.
“We have the evidence. That’s why I told the SIT to first file the charge sheet on the murder case and then expand the inquiry so that nobody can escape,” Sarma had stated.
Garg (52) had died mysteriously on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. He travelled to the country to perform at the 4th North East India Festival (NEIF).
Seven people were arrested. They are NEIF organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, DSP cousin Sandipan Garg, personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta.
All are now in judicial custody.