Ram temple construction re-established legacy that led to lasting peace: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, dubbed the construction of Ram temple on Ram Janmabhoomi premises in the temple town as “the biggest achievement” which re-established a ‘virasat’ (legacy) in the country, leading to a “lasting peace”.
He felt it was the biggest victory of Indian democracy and a stepping stone for investment, taking the State’s development trajectory upward.
The UP CM was speaking at an event on Saturday, which, coincidentally, was the 25th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.
Notably, the Supreme Court of India had settled the vexed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue on November 9, 2019, by passing a unanimous order to allow the temple at the spot where Lord Ram had taken birth and making the provision of five-acre land for the Muslim side for a mosque at an alternative location within the periphery of Ayodhya.
On being asked about one thing that could be called a masterstroke of his tenure, Yogi said that though it was difficult to shortlist, he cited the construction of the Ram Temple after a wait of 500 years as one of the most iconic moments of his career.
When Yogi was asked if issues like Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura would be next on the agenda after the completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the UP CM said: “We will reach there as well.”
The question referred to disputed structures of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi (Kashi) and the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura.
He also expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court, which, based on the evidence, delivered an order in 2019 allowing the construction of the Ram Temple and the verdict was received by all communities with peace.
Elaborating on the investment growth, Yogi said his government had ensured “a riot-free state,” adding that a peaceful atmosphere with proper law and order in place was the first prerequisite for investment to come in.
“Today, being December 6, would have seen a curfew-like situation in UP. But it’s all peaceful. That is our achievement,” added the UP CM.
Claiming that the country’s most populous State was no longer ‘one district, one mafia’, but had transformed and was living up to the 'one district, one product,' 'one district, one medical college' philosophy.
He also underlined improved connectivity, both air and surface, citing the example of the new airport set to be functional in Noida's Jewar.
“We will inaugurate it within the next two months,” he said.
The Jewar International Airport, Asia’s biggest such facility, is being built to handle 12 million passengers annually in its first phase, and will be expanded later to handle up to 120 million passengers by 2050.