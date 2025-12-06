Ram temple construction re-established legacy that led to lasting peace: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, dubbed the construction of Ram temple on Ram Janmabhoomi premises in the temple town as “the biggest achievement” which re-established a ‘virasat’ (legacy) in the country, leading to a “lasting peace”.

He felt it was the biggest victory of Indian democracy and a stepping stone for investment, taking the State’s development trajectory upward.

The UP CM was speaking at an event on Saturday, which, coincidentally, was the 25th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Notably, the Supreme Court of India had settled the vexed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue on November 9, 2019, by passing a unanimous order to allow the temple at the spot where Lord Ram had taken birth and making the provision of five-acre land for the Muslim side for a mosque at an alternative location within the periphery of Ayodhya.