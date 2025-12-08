Dhanbad families refuse relocation; demand technical solution as toxic gas leak persists

RANCHI: The families affected by the toxic gas leak in Dhanbad’s Kenduadih have directly rejected the proposal to relocate to a safer place. They made it clear on Monday that they would not abandon their ancestral land and relocate to the proposed sites at Belgadia or Karmatand.

According to the affected families, the land is the heritage of their generations, and there is no question of leaving it. “We would rather die, but not leave our land,” they said unanimously.

They believe that instead of displacing them, BCCL management should focus on extracting the gas and finding a technical solution to the problem. Relocating would provide neither employment nor essential amenities, further worsening their lives, they said.

Notably, even after more than six days of the gas leak incident, no concrete measures have been taken to deal with the situation. The affected families alleged that they have long been demanding that BCCL start the underground mine's fan and extract gas through drilling, but the management is not taking their demands seriously and is only insisting on displacement.

Raising slogans against BCCL management, they warned that they will intensify their protest if a permanent technical solution to the gas leak is not found soon. They also made it clear that they would not leave Kenduadih till their death.

Social activist and local resident Awadhesh Paswan also asserted that no one is going anywhere. He alleged that the administration and BCCL management are trying to evict poor families under the guise of safety so that the mafia may be given free rein to extract coal.