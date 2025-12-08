Goa government cracks down on 'Romeo Lane' chain after deadly club fire; two properties sealed

The Goa government has intensified action against the Romeo Lane hospitality chain after a devastating fire at one of its clubs killed 25 people on Saturday night. Officials confirmed on Monday that two additional properties linked to the chain, a beach shack in Vagator and a club in Assagao, have been sealed amid growing scrutiny of safety violations.

A police team has also travelled to Delhi to trace the club’s promoters, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, who have been booked in an FIR related to the incident. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said both will be arrested once located.

Among the 25 victims were 20 staff members and five tourists, including four from Delhi.

Most deaths were attributed to suffocation, as several people were trapped on the ground floor and in the kitchen, according to fire brigade officials.

Police have arrested four members of the club’s management team--chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur.

CM Sawant has directed Chief Secretary V. Candavelou and DGP Alok Kumar to identify and take action against government officials who allowed the nightclub to operate despite its violations.