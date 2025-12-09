DGCA cuts IndiGo’s flight schedule by 5 per cent after widespread disruptions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday ordered a 5 per cent reduction in IndiGo’s flight schedule, responding to the large-scale disruptions that have affected the airline’s operations since December 1, 2025.

According to the aviation safety regulator, the curtailed schedule will apply across multiple sectors, with the most significant trims on high-demand, high-frequency routes. The DGCA has directed IndiGo to submit a revised operational schedule by 5 pm on Wednesday.

The move comes a day after the Union Civil Aviation Minister announced that the government would intervene to reduce the number of routes IndiGo is flying under the current winter schedule, citing operational reliability concerns.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has been operating over 2,200 flights daily as part of its Winter 2025–26 schedule. The DGCA’s intervention is aimed at stabilizing the airline’s network and ensuring smoother operations amid ongoing disruptions.