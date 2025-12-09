IndiGo cancels nearly 500 flights today; govt to cut routes

IndiGo cancelled nearly 500 flights on Tuesday, extending disruptions at the airline for the eighth straight day, sources said.

Bengaluru and Delhi saw even larger disruptions. 121 cancellations were reported from Bengaluru, including 58 arrivals and 63 departures. 152 flights were cancelled from Delhi.

At Hyderabad Airport, 58 flights were cancelled, 14 arrivals and 44 departures.

At least 81 flights were cancelled from Chennai, 31 from Mumbai, 26 from Lucknow and 16 from Ahmedabad.

The ongoing crisis may also cost IndiGo several routes in the current winter schedule. Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said the government will “definitely” cut the airline’s slot allocation as a penalty.

“We will issue an order to reduce some routes from IndiGo’s winter schedule. These will be reassigned to other carriers and returned to IndiGo only when it demonstrates the capability to operate them,” Naidu told DD news.

IndiGo operates more than 2,200 daily flights across 90 domestic and over 40 international destinations. On Monday alone, it cancelled more than 560 flights across six major metro airports as operational issues continued to escalate.