Over 10 lakh flyers hit by IndiGo's December meltdown; nearly 500 flights cancelled on Monday

NEW DELHI: Over 10 lakh passengers missed their flights during IndiGo's December meltdown even by conservative estimates, it has emerged.

The shocking extent of the chaos that were unleashed by "problems in Indigo'ss crew rostering and internal planning systems", according to Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, came to light on a day when the airline cancelled nearly 500 flights.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is currently examining the airline's response to a show-cause notice issued to its CEO before taking any final action, sources said.

Officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that between December 1 and 7 a total of 5,86,705 ticket PNRs (Passenger Name Records) were cancelled.

Since each PNR can include multiple passengers—up to nine in standard bookings and more in bulk bookings, the actual number of impacted passengers is significantly higher.

Including cancellations from late November, a total of 9,55,591 PNRs were affected between November 21 and December 7.

An IndiGo spokesperson said that by Monday, the airline had restored operations across all 138 destinations on its network. In a statement, the airline noted that it operated over 1,800 flights on Monday, up from 1,650 on Sunday, achieving 90% on-time performance compared with 75% the previous day.

Several internal processes were expedited to resume normal operations and reduce passenger inconvenience, the spokesperson said.

IndiGo also said that ot has refunded ₹827 crore to customers for cancellations up to December 15.