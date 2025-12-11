Ashish Misra to stay in Lakhimpur Kheri from December 25 to 31: SC relaxes bail conditions

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday--relaxing a bit the bail conditions--allowed former Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra, the main accused, to visit his native place in Lakhimpur from December 25-31, on the terms and conditions imposed on him by the Court in May.

"Liberty is granted to the petitioner (Ashish Mishra) to visit and stay in Lakhimpur Kheri from 25th December to 31st December, subject to the same terms and conditions which were there earlier."

The two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order after hearing a plea filed by Mishra, seeking certain relaxation.

The top court also noted that, as per the updated status report filed by the State of UP, in the main trial, 36 witnesses have been examined and 85 are yet to be examined. 10 witnesses have been exempted.

The Court was also apprised by the UP Additional Advocate General that 789 trials are pending before the same judge who is hearing the case.

Hearing this from the AAG, the Court listed the matter for further hearing to March 2026.

During the hearing, the Court was also informed that there was a need for additional courts for hearing trial proceedings, as present judicial officers were facing extreme workload.