Ashish Misra to stay in Lakhimpur Kheri from December 25 to 31: SC relaxes bail conditions
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday--relaxing a bit the bail conditions--allowed former Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra, the main accused, to visit his native place in Lakhimpur from December 25-31, on the terms and conditions imposed on him by the Court in May.
"Liberty is granted to the petitioner (Ashish Mishra) to visit and stay in Lakhimpur Kheri from 25th December to 31st December, subject to the same terms and conditions which were there earlier."
The two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order after hearing a plea filed by Mishra, seeking certain relaxation.
The top court also noted that, as per the updated status report filed by the State of UP, in the main trial, 36 witnesses have been examined and 85 are yet to be examined. 10 witnesses have been exempted.
The Court was also apprised by the UP Additional Advocate General that 789 trials are pending before the same judge who is hearing the case.
Hearing this from the AAG, the Court listed the matter for further hearing to March 2026.
During the hearing, the Court was also informed that there was a need for additional courts for hearing trial proceedings, as present judicial officers were facing extreme workload.
It is notable that in May, the Court relaxed Mishra's bail conditions and allowed him to visit Lakhimpur Kheri every Saturday evening to spend time with family, subject to the condition that he should return to Lucknow Sunday evening.
The Court had also in its earlier order added that while in Lakhimpur Kheri, Mishra should not participate in any public meeting or political activities and that the visit shall be private only for the family members.
According to the prosecution, eight persons, including four farmers, were allegedly killed on October 3, 2021, after violence broke out in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in the state of Uttar Pradesh during a protest against the Centre’s farm laws that have now been repealed.
The farmer's organisation, in the case, have alleged that a vehicle belonging to accused Mishra had run over a group of demonstrators.
Earlier on July 22, 2023, in a major relief to prime accused, Mishra, son of former Union Minister Mishra, in the case that claimed eight lives, the Supreme Court in its order had granted him bail with slew of directions.
The Supreme Court had on March this year in its decision refused to recall its earlier order granting bail to Mishra over allegations that witnesses were being threatened in the case.
The accused, Mishra was first arrested in the case on October 9, 2021. He walked out of jail on February 15, 2022, after the Allahabad High Court had granted him bail.
On December 6, an Uttar Pradesh court had framed charges against 14 persons including Mishra. Mishra has been charged for a number of offences including murder, attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy. The trial had begun on December 16, 2023.