Fireworks banned at nightbclubs, hotels, other tourist establishments in North Goa

Days after a devastating nightclub fire in North Goa claimed 25 lives, the district administration has imposed a blanket ban on fireworks and pyrotechnics inside all tourist establishments.

The order, issued on Wednesday evening, comes in the wake of the December 6 incident at the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora, where a blaze, suspected to have been triggered by “electric firecrackers”, broke out around midnight.

A senior district official said the directive has been enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. It prohibits the use, ignition or operation of fireworks, sparklers, pyrotechnic effects, flame-thrower devices, smoke generators and similar fire- or smoke-producing equipment within enclosed or operating premises.

The ban covers all nightclubs, bars, restaurants, hotels, guesthouses, resorts, beach shacks, temporary structures, event spaces and entertainment venues across North Goa.