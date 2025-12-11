Goa nightclub fire: Owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra detained in Thailand, repatriation process underway

The Thailand Police have detained Saurabh Luthra and his brother Gaurav Luthra, who fled India after a fire at their Goa nightclub claimed 25 lives, officials said on Thursday. Senior officials confirmed that the duo was apprehended in Phuket following a request from the Indian government.

The brothers, against whom an Interpol Blue Corner Notice had been issued, had fled India within hours of the tragedy. According to officials, the Luthras booked their tickets for Phuket through an online travel portal at 1:17 am on December 7, less than an hour after learning about the massive fire at their nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane, located in Arpora, North Goa.

Despite ongoing rescue efforts at the time, the two boarded an IndiGo flight in the early hours of Sunday, leaving the country even as police, firefighters, and local authorities were struggling to control the blaze and evacuate staff.

Following their disappearance, the Goa Police sought assistance from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which facilitated the issuance of the Blue Corner Notice to track their movement across international borders.

Officials have confirmed that both men are currently in detention in Phuket and that formal procedures are underway to secure their return to India, where they are expected to face questioning and legal action related to the fatal fire.