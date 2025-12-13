US House of Representatives introduce resolution to end Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on India

Washington DC: Three members of the US House of Representatives on Friday (local time) introduced a resolution aimed at terminating President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration that imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on imports from India, calling the measures "illegal" and harmful to American workers, consumers, and bilateral ties.

The resolution, spearheaded by Representatives Deborah Ross, Marc Veasey, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, follows a bipartisan Senate measure to end similar tariffs on Brazil and curb the President's use of emergency powers to raise import duties.

According to the release, the resolution seeks to rescind the additional 25 per cent "secondary" duties imposed on India on August 27, 2025, on top of earlier reciprocal tariffs, which together raised duties on many Indian-origin products to 50 per cent under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

"North Carolina's economy is deeply connected to India through trade, investment, and a vibrant Indian American community," said Congresswoman Ross, highlighting that Indian companies have invested over a billion dollars in the state, creating thousands of jobs in sectors such as life sciences and technology, while North Carolina manufacturers export hundreds of millions of dollars in goods to India annually.

"India is an important cultural, economic, and strategic partner, and these illegal tariffs are a tax on everyday North Texans who are already struggling with rising costs," Congressman Veasey added.