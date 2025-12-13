US lawmakers move resolution to end Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on India

Washington DC: Three members of the US House of Representatives on Friday introduced a resolution seeking to end President Donald Trump's National Emergency Declaration that imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on imports from India, arguing that the measures are "illegal" and "harmful" to American workers, consumers, and US–India relations.

Representatives Deborah Ross, Marc Veasey, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, introduced the resolution seeking to terminate the national emergency used by President Trump to justify the tariffs, a move they say would help restore Congress’s constitutional authority over trade.

According to a press release, the effort follows a bipartisan Senate-passed measure aimed at ending Trump’s tariffs on Brazil and curbing what lawmakers describe as his misuse of emergency powers to raise import duties.

The resolution would end the national emergency invoked under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and repeal the additional 25 percent “secondary” tariffs that took effect on August 27, layered on top of earlier reciprocal duties. Together, these actions raised tariffs on many Indian-origin products to as much as 50 percent.

“North Carolina’s economy is deeply connected to India through trade, investment, and a vibrant Indian American community,” said Congresswoman Ross. She noted that Indian companies have invested more than $1 billion in the state, creating thousands of well-paying jobs, particularly in the Research Triangle’s life sciences and technology sectors. She also highlighted that North Carolina manufacturers export hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of goods to India each year, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and advanced machinery. “When Trump destabilizes this relationship with illegal tariffs, he puts North Carolina jobs, innovation, and our long-term competitiveness at risk,” Ross said.