Assam: Woman among two granted citizenship under CAA, tally rises to five

GUWAHATI: Two persons, including a woman, have been granted Indian citizenship under the CAA, taking the count of people receiving it under the Act to five in Assam, their lawyer said.

For the first time, a woman was granted citizenship under the Act in the northeastern state, senior advocate Dharmananda Deb, who had also been a member of the Foreigners' Tribunal in Silchar, said.

The 40-year-old woman had entered India from Bangladesh in 2007 and had been living in Sribhumi, while the 61-year-old man, who came to the country in 1975, had been living in Cachar, he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued the certificates on Friday, and the citizenship is deemed effective from the day both individuals entered India, Deb said, while declining to disclose their names, citing possible social harassment.

He said the woman, who hails from Bangladesh's Chittagong, had accompanied a family member for treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

She met a man from Sribhumi, married him, gave birth to a son and stayed back. She had applied for citizenship after the CAA rules were notified last year, Deb said.

Her first application, submitted in July last year, was rejected due to confusion caused by the delimitation exercise before the Lok Sabha elections.

Badarpur, where she now lives, was partially moved from Sribhumi to Cachar, creating uncertainty over the jurisdiction of her area.

The lawyer had reapplied and her case was finally approved.