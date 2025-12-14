BJP calls Congress rally against 'vote theft' an attempt to 'protect infiltrators'

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Congress party's "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at Ramlila Maidan today, the BJP alleged that the party was holding the event to "protect infiltrators" from being removed from the electoral rolls.
The ruling BJP said that the Congress will not succeed in its design of misleading people as well as "insulting and defaming" constitutional institutions, because the entire world knows that India's democracy is "very robust".
The Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital today, intensifying its campaign over alleged "vote chori" and the SIR issue, with party leaders describing the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government.
The rally will be attended by the party's top leaders, including general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, and Sachin Pilot.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi are expected to address the gathering.
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is also likely to be present at the event.
Ahead of the event, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress was holding the rally even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah "exposed" the opposition through his point-by-point rebuttal to their "fabricated" allegations during a debate on electoral reforms during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.
On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while replying to the debate on electoral reforms, slammed Congress and other opposition parties, accusing them of spreading falsehoods about SIR and tarnishing the image of India's democracy. He asserted that the Modi government "will not allow infiltrators to get voting rights" and addressed issues raised by opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.
Earlier today, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also dismissed the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally by Congress against the special Intensive Review (SIR) issue, calling it a gathering of "failed people" doomed to fail.
He also rejected allegations of vote theft, backing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's response in Parliament.
"This shows that you do not have truth in your hand, yet you are trying to create an atmosphere of confusion. The Congress' rally is an exercise to protect 'ghuspaithiyas (infiltrators)'. This is what the Congress is doing," the BJP MP told reporters here.
"The Congress party may try all it wants to mislead the people as well as insult and defame our constitutional institutions. But, the entire world knows that India's democracy is very robust and it cannot be shaken," he added.
The BJP leader accused the Congress of holding the rally to pursue its "appeasement politics" and dared Rahul Gandhi to challenge the Bihar assembly polls if he felt that there was any irregularity.
"Rahul ji, you still have perhaps 10 days left in your hands. You can still file a complaint if you feel that there was any irregularity (in the poll process) in any of the seats in the Bihar assembly polls," Patra said.
The rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. Earlier, tensions had flared in Lucknow on November 27 when Youth Congress workers staged a protest as part of the ongoing "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" campaign over the SIR issue.
The protest, which began peacefully, escalated after demonstrators attempted to cross police barricades and block key roads in the city centre while marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Several Youth Congress workers were detained for refusing to disperse, a move criticised by party leaders, who alleged that peaceful democratic protests were met with excessive police action.
(With inputs from agencies)