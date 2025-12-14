BJP calls Congress rally against 'vote theft' an attempt to 'protect infiltrators'

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Congress party's "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at Ramlila Maidan today, the BJP alleged that the party was holding the event to "protect infiltrators" from being removed from the electoral rolls.

The ruling BJP said that the Congress will not succeed in its design of misleading people as well as "insulting and defaming" constitutional institutions, because the entire world knows that India's democracy is "very robust".

The Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital today, intensifying its campaign over alleged "vote chori" and the SIR issue, with party leaders describing the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government.

The rally will be attended by the party's top leaders, including general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, and Sachin Pilot.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi are expected to address the gathering.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is also likely to be present at the event.

Ahead of the event, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress was holding the rally even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah "exposed" the opposition through his point-by-point rebuttal to their "fabricated" allegations during a debate on electoral reforms during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while replying to the debate on electoral reforms, slammed Congress and other opposition parties, accusing them of spreading falsehoods about SIR and tarnishing the image of India's democracy. He asserted that the Modi government "will not allow infiltrators to get voting rights" and addressed issues raised by opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier today, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also dismissed the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally by Congress against the special Intensive Review (SIR) issue, calling it a gathering of "failed people" doomed to fail.

He also rejected allegations of vote theft, backing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's response in Parliament.