Messi’s Kolkata event chaos: Suvendu Adhikari seeks court-monitored probe, rejects state panel

KOLKATA: Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday demanded a court-monitored inquiry into the chaos that erupted during football legend Lionel Messi’s event at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, rejecting the state government’s decision to constitute an internal probe committee.

Stepping up his attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of next year’s Assembly elections, the BJP legislator from Nandigram said his party does not accept the inquiry committee announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, headed by retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice Asim Kumar Roy.

“We do not accept this committee. Only an investigation monitored by sitting judges can bring out the truth,” Adhikari told reporters.

Soon after the incident, Banerjee had formed a committee comprising the state chief secretary, home secretary and Director General of Police to look into the vandalism and security breaches at the stadium.

Messi’s brief appearance, lasting barely 15 minutes, at the packed 60,000-capacity stadium triggered widespread frustration among spectators, many of whom complained that they failed to get a proper glimpse of the football icon despite paying hefty ticket prices. The situation soon descended into chaos, with security protocols allegedly breached inside the venue.