EC announces date for Maharashtra civic body polls: Voting on January 15, results to be out next day

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday announced the much-awaited polls to the state's 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai.
Elections will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted on January 16, said State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare.
The prominent civic bodies going to polls include Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
As many as 2,869 seats in these municipal corporations will be up for grabs, said the SEC.
The nomination process will begin on December 23 and go on till December 30, he added.
Scrutiny of papers will be done on December 31 and January 2 will be the last date of withdrawal of nominations, he said.
Symbol allocation and final list of candidates will be published on January 3.
The 29 civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), have 2,869 seats on offer and 3.48 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in these major urban centres of the state.
