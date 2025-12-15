EC announces date for Maharashtra civic body polls: Voting on January 15, results to be out next day

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday announced the much-awaited polls to the state's 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai.

Elections will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted on January 16, said State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare.

The prominent civic bodies going to polls include Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

As many as 2,869 seats in these municipal corporations will be up for grabs, said the SEC.