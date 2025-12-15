Pregnant tribal woman and her unborn child die due to lack of road facility in Jharkhand’s Gumla

“Had she had to give medical assistance at the CHC a few hours before, maybe her life could have been saved. The terrain from her village, located on the hills, is really very difficult, where the Mamta Vahan can't reach,” said the Civil Surgeon.

After reaching the CHC, all the medical facilities were provided to her on time, he added.

According to the Civil Surgeon, the cause of death of the woman in medical terms was ‘pregnancy-induced hypertensive disorder,’ but the real cause of death is delayed medical access.

“At 2:39 am, a call was received by the local Sahiya Didi, and at 2:44 am, the call was received by the call centre. At 3:15 am, Mamta Vahan reached at the spot. But it took several hours for the woman to reach Mamta Vahan, waiting for her at Karasilli, about a kilometre from her village,” said the Civil Surgeon.

The Civil Surgeon also informed that Sukir Kumari had returned from Himachal Pradesh, where she had gone to secure money. It has delayed the registration process.

She was merely 17 years old, and it was her first pregnancy, he said.

According to villagers, Jhalakapat village still lacks a proper road even after 78 years of independence. The situation worsens considerably during the rainy season, they said.

Due to the absence of a road, basic amenities such as education and healthcare, and employment opportunities are practically inaccessible to the villagers.

Notably, Jhalakapat village under Dirgaon Panchayat is a Maoist-affected location in an extremely remote area.

Villagers claimed that they have been demanding a road for several years, but have received only empty promises. In the village, predominantly inhabited by tribal communities, development schemes have remained only on paper. Even the children have to travel several kilometres to pursue education.

In 2025, reaching the hospital for the sick is a perilous task for Jharkhand’s Gumla villagers.