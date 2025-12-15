Red Fort blast: Court extends NIA custody of Soyab, Naseer Bilal by four more days

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday extended the NIA custody of Soyab, a Faridabad resident accused of harbouring Red Fort bomber Umar-un-Nabi, and Dr Naseer Bilal Malla, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, for four more days.

The probe agency produced Soyab at the Patiala House Court amid tight security on Friday upon the expiry of his previous 10-day custody granted on December 5.

Naseer was produced upon the expiry of his seven-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody which was granted on December 9.

Media persons were barred from covering the proceedings.

The accused were produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna who allowed the probe agency to quiz Soyab and Naseer in its custody for four more days.

An official spokesperson for the NIA had earlier said the agency arrested Soyab, a resident of Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad, for allegedly providing logistical support to "terrorist" Umar-un-Nabi before the Delhi terror bomb blast.