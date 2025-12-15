SC to hear plea on air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR on December 17

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea regarding the deteriorating level of AQI in Delhi-NCR on December 17 and pass 'appropriate orders', which would be "realistic, enforceable, and capable of actual compliance."

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pamcholi took note of the submissions of senior advocate Aprajita Singh, the as an amicus curiae, that though the preventive measures are there in place but the key issue was of their poor implementation by the authorities.

"In spite of this Court's earlier direction, during this severe pollution, certain schools have found ways and means to have these sporting activities. So now children are also not being spared. What has been prohibited by your lordships, those very activities are taking place," Singh informed the Bench and sought immediate hearing into the burning issue.

Singh further opined out that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has also issued a notification barring sporting activities during this period.

Hearing these submissions from Singh, the CJI-led bench said, the court would hear the matter on Wednesday.

"The judicial directions in the Delhi air pollution matter must be realistic, enforceable, and capable of actual compliance," the apex court clarified and added that courts would refrain from issuing orders that cannot be effectively implemented on the ground.