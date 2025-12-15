Students, staffers of Tezpur University stage nine-hour hunger strike demanding VC's removal

TEZPUR: Students and other stakeholders of Tezpur University on Monday staged a nine-hour hunger strike, demanding a response from the Ministry of Education (MoE) on issues raised by them, including the immediate removal of Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh over alleged financial irregularities.

The university has remained under a shutdown enforced by the agitators since the end of November, with limited relaxation being allowed for the conduct of term-end examinations since last week.

The Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF), a joint platform of students, teachers and non-teaching staffers under the aegis of which protests have been going on, said the hunger strike was held from 9 am.

"The strike aims to demand swift action from the MoE against Singh. The MoE has been ignoring the community's growing frustration over the ministry's continued silence despite sustained agitation and repeated appeals," TUUF said in a statement.

Questioning the 'prolonged silence' of the MoE, it added, "Even after multiple informal assurances, the ministry has failed to provide adequate resolution as promised by them on December 6."

A top delegation of the MoE, led by Secretary Vineet Joshi, had visited the university on December 6, but was stuck inside the campus as students blocked the gate.

The team was finally allowed to leave around midnight following a handwritten assurance on a blank piece of paper by delegation member and Department of Higher Education's joint secretary Saumya Gupta, that Singh will not be allowed to carry out any duty pending inquiry.