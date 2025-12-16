Nation

LIVE | Winter Session Day 12: Opposition questions intent behind MGNREGA name change

The Parliament will likely debate the proposal to replace the MGNREGA scheme and the alarming air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.
Discussion on electoral reforms to continue in the Winter session today.
Discussion on electoral reforms to continue in the Winter session today.(Photo | ANI)
TNIE online desk
Summary

After weeks of debate on key issues, the Winter Session has entered the final week.

Amid ongoing Opposition protests, the Centre is likely to bring the VB-G RAM G Bill to replace MGNREGA, which is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter session of Parliament.

Congress takes dig at Centre after 'no Nehru documents missing from PMML'  

The Congress on Tuesday took a dig at the Central government over its reply to a question in the Lok Sabha that no documents related to Jawaharlal Nehru were missing from the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) during its annual inspection.

Congress asked whether the Centre will apologise for the PMML's earlier stance seeking to recover a collection of Nehru's private letters currently held by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

In September, Rizwan Kadri, a member of the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society, had said he had written to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to allow physical or digital access to private papers related to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru that are in her possession.

Sharing the reply of the government in the Lok Sabha, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The truth was finally revealed in the Lok Sabha yesterday. Will there be an apology forthcoming?”

Opposition MPs express concern over Atomic Bill

Opposition MPs meet Speaker to express concern over the sudden inclusion of the Atomic bill as supplementary business for discussion in the House.

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 (SHANTI) seeks to "promote and regulate the safe, secure, and responsible use of nuclear energy and nuclear technologies in India, with the overarching objective of leveraging nuclear science for public welfare and national development."

Opposition leaders protest against proposed MGNREGA name change

Opposition leaders held a protest inside Parliament premises over MGNREGA name change.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the need to change the name of an existing bill.

"I don’t understand this obsession with changing the name. It involves a lot of expenditure. I don’t understand why they are doing it unnecessarily," she said.

The MP also pointed out that the new bill weakens the people's right to employment, previously guaranteed under the MGNREGA.

"The way they have added two or three things in this bill, it seems from the outside that they have increased the number of days. Have you increased the wages?”

Congress leader BK Hariprasad criticised the Centre over reports of renaming the MGNREGA.

Hariprasad accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to provide employment to the rural poor.

"The man who has completely failed in providing employment for the rural poor, it is only MNREGA that is providing employment for the rural poor. Apart from changing names, this Mogambo has nothing on his record that he has done anything for the poor of this country," he said.

Lok Sabha proceedings commence at 11 am; Question Hour underway

Question Hour is underway in Lok Sabha with members raising questions on the allocation to states under MGNREGA and its utilisation. The Centre is expected to introduce a Bill replacing MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, the VB-G Ram G Bill. 

Rajya Sabha proceedings commence at 11 am; House commemorates Vijay Diwas

Chairman CP Radhakrishnan opened the 12th day of the Winter session by remembering the 54th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, which resulted in the birth of Bangladesh. The House paid respects to the martyrs during that time. 

Opposition members asked who the Prime Minister was during that time, but did not receive a reply. 

Parliament session
2025 Winter Session

Key Events

Congress takes dig at Centre after 'no Nehru documents missing from PMML'  

Opposition leaders protest against proposed MGNREGA name change

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com