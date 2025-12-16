LIVE | Winter Session Day 12: Opposition questions intent behind MGNREGA name change

Opposition leaders held a protest inside Parliament premises over MGNREGA name change.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the need to change the name of an existing bill.

"I don’t understand this obsession with changing the name. It involves a lot of expenditure. I don’t understand why they are doing it unnecessarily," she said.

The MP also pointed out that the new bill weakens the people's right to employment, previously guaranteed under the MGNREGA.

"The way they have added two or three things in this bill, it seems from the outside that they have increased the number of days. Have you increased the wages?”

Congress leader BK Hariprasad criticised the Centre over reports of renaming the MGNREGA.

Hariprasad accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to provide employment to the rural poor.

"The man who has completely failed in providing employment for the rural poor, it is only MNREGA that is providing employment for the rural poor. Apart from changing names, this Mogambo has nothing on his record that he has done anything for the poor of this country," he said.