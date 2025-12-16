Suspect in Bondi Beach shooting native of Hyderabad, had 'limited contact' with family, says Telangana police

HYDERABAD: One of the alleged attackers in the Bondi Beach mass shooting in Sydney, Australia, Sajid Akram, is originally from Hyderabad, Telangana police said on Sunday, adding that the factors leading to his alleged radicalisation had no connection with India.

A mass shooting at Bondi Beach, Sydney, on 14 December 2025, carried out by two perpetrators during a public Hanukkah celebration, has reportedly resulted in the deaths of 15 people and one of the two attackers. The incident is being treated as a terrorist attack by the Australian Government.

The attackers have been identified as 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram. Reports indicate that they were inspired by ISIS ideology. Further investigation in this regard is being carried out by Australian authorities.

Telangana police said that one of the perpetrators, Sajid Akram, is originally from Hyderabad. He completed his B.Com degree in the city and migrated to Australia in search of employment approximately 27 years ago, in November 1998. He subsequently married Venera Grosso, a woman of European origin, before settling permanently in Australia.