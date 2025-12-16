Suspect in Bondi Beach shooting native of Hyderabad, had 'limited contact' with family, says Telangana police

HYDERABAD: One of the alleged attackers in the Bondi Beach mass shooting in Sydney, Australia, Sajid Akram, is originally from Hyderabad, Telangana police said on Sunday, adding that the factors leading to his alleged radicalisation had no connection with India.
A mass shooting at Bondi Beach, Sydney, on 14 December 2025, carried out by two perpetrators during a public Hanukkah celebration, has reportedly resulted in the deaths of 15 people and one of the two attackers. The incident is being treated as a terrorist attack by the Australian Government.
The attackers have been identified as 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram. Reports indicate that they were inspired by ISIS ideology. Further investigation in this regard is being carried out by Australian authorities.
Telangana police said that one of the perpetrators, Sajid Akram, is originally from Hyderabad. He completed his B.Com degree in the city and migrated to Australia in search of employment approximately 27 years ago, in November 1998. He subsequently married Venera Grosso, a woman of European origin, before settling permanently in Australia.
They have one son, Naveed, one of the two alleged attackers, and one daughter. Sajid Akram carries an Indian passport as on date, while his son Naveed Akram and daughter were born in Australia and are Australian citizens.
Police said that, as per information available from his relatives in India, Sajid Akram had limited contact with his family in Hyderabad over the past 27 years.
He visited India on six occasions after migrating to Australia, primarily for family-related reasons such as property matters and visits to his elderly parents. It is understood that he did not travel to India even at the time of his father’s demise.
Family members have expressed no knowledge of his alleged radical mindset or activities, nor of the circumstances that may have led to his radicalisation.
The factors that led to the radicalisation of Sajid Akram and his son, Naveed, appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana.
Telangana police said there is no adverse record against Sajid Akram during his stay in India prior to his departure in 1998. They added that they remain committed to cooperating with central agencies and other counterparts, as and when required.
The police urged the public and the media to avoid speculation or attribution without verified facts.