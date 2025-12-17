Hijab incident: Pakistan-based gangster issues video threat to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PATNA: A Pakistan-based underworld don has triggered a controversy by objecting to the removal of a woman doctor’s hijab by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an official function held in the state capital on Monday.

The underworld don, Shahzad Bhatti, has demanded an apology from the Chief Minister over the incident. In a video message circulated on social media, Shahzad questioned how a man “at the helm of affairs” could behave in such a manner with a Muslim woman at a public function.

“He should immediately tender his apology for his action,” Shahzad said, adding that he should not be blamed if anything “untoward” happened to the offender. The video message is being viewed as an alleged threat to the Chief Minister.

Shahzad, a native of Pakistan’s Punjab province, has been involved in alleged anti-India campaigns on social media. He is also reportedly associated with terrorist organisations operating from Pakistan. He claims to be a true soldier of Pakistan and an adherent of Islamic thoughts.

Bihar police officials have remained tight-lipped over the video message and are not willing to comment on the issue.

The controversy erupted after Nitish Kumar removed the hijab of a woman doctor while distributing appointment letters to newly recruited AYUSH doctors at a function in Patna. A video showing the Chief Minister removing the hijab of the woman doctor went viral on social media.