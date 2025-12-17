MEA summons Bangladesh envoy, expresses concern over 'deteriorating security environment' in country

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner, M Riaz Hamidullah, and expressed concern regarding the "deteriorating security environment" in the neighbouring country and the recent "anti-India" remarks made by a political leader.

"The Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, was today summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs and apprised of India’s strong concerns at the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh," the ministry said in a statement.

"His attention was drawn, in particular, to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka," it added.

The move came after National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah, in a recent public speech, threatened that Bangladesh would shelter forces hostile to Delhi and help isolate the Northeast's Seven Sisters.