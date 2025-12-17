MEA summons Bangladesh envoy, expresses concern over 'deteriorating security environment' in country

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner, M Riaz Hamidullah, and expressed concern regarding the "deteriorating security environment" in the neighbouring country and the recent "anti-India" remarks made by a political leader.
"The Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, was today summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs and apprised of India’s strong concerns at the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh," the ministry said in a statement.
"His attention was drawn, in particular, to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka," it added.
The move came after National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah, in a recent public speech, threatened that Bangladesh would shelter forces hostile to Delhi and help isolate the Northeast's Seven Sisters.
In its statement, the MEA rejected the false narratives created by extremist elements in Bangladesh, connecting certain recent events in the country with Indian authorities.
"India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents," the statement read.
Notably, on Sunday, Bangladesh had summoned the Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma and conveyed its strong concerns regarding the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina being continuously allowed to make "incendiary" statements from the Indian soil.
In a statement, Bangladesh's interim government alleged that Sheikh Hasina --who has been given shelter in India-- has been calling on her supporters to engage in terrorist activities aimed at destabilising the country and derailing the upcoming parliamentary elections.