SP leader Sumaiyya Rana files complaint against Bihar CM, UP minister over hijab controversy

LUCKNOW: In response to the Hijab controversy created by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Samajwadi Party national spokesperson and daughter of noted poet late Munawwar Rana, Sumaiyya Rana, submitted a written complaint at Lucknow's Kaiserbagh police station against CM and UP fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad, seeking legal action over their alleged objectionable conduct and remarks.
In her complaint, Sumaiyya Rana cited social media visuals showing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar trying to remove a woman’s hijab while giving her appointment letter stating that the incident led to widespread resentment among Muslims and was seen as an attack on women's dignity.
The complaint also states that UP minister Sanjay Nishad made disrespectful and indecent comments on the entire incident.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Vishwajeet Srivastava, confirmed that the complaint was received but added that an FIR on the basis of it was yet to be registered.
Rana, in her complaint, alleged that a video circulating on social media showed the Bihar CM allegedly pulling the veil (hijab) off the face of a Muslim woman during a public event.
She stated in the complaint that the incident caused widespread anger within the Muslim community and deeply hurt the dignity and modesty of Muslim women.
She claimed that such actions and statements could disturb communal harmony and create an atmosphere of social tension.
The complainant urged the police to take cognisance of the matter, register a case on her complaint, and initiate necessary legal action against those responsible in accordance with the law to prevent any deterioration of the communal situation.
Rana told the media persons that she would wait for a couple of days before proceeding with further action if the police did not initiate any.
A video went viral on social media, showing footage of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar handing over the appointment letter to a woman, gesturing towards her headscarf, questioning her about it, and asking her to remove it.
Moments later, he appears to pull it down himself. The incident reportedly occurred at an appointment letter distribution ceremony for newly appointed AYUSH doctors in Patna on December 15.
Meanwhile, UP minister Sanjay Nishad took the controversy a step ahead by defending Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Nishad, speaking to a local news channel on the incident, questioned what would have happened if Kumar had "touched somewhere else".