SP leader Sumaiyya Rana files complaint against Bihar CM, UP minister over hijab controversy

LUCKNOW: In response to the Hijab controversy created by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Samajwadi Party national spokesperson and daughter of noted poet late Munawwar Rana, Sumaiyya Rana, submitted a written complaint at Lucknow's Kaiserbagh police station against CM and UP fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad, seeking legal action over their alleged objectionable conduct and remarks.

In her complaint, Sumaiyya Rana cited social media visuals showing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar trying to remove a woman’s hijab while giving her appointment letter stating that the incident led to widespread resentment among Muslims and was seen as an attack on women's dignity.

The complaint also states that UP minister Sanjay Nishad made disrespectful and indecent comments on the entire incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Vishwajeet Srivastava, confirmed that the complaint was received but added that an FIR on the basis of it was yet to be registered.

Rana, in her complaint, alleged that a video circulating on social media showed the Bihar CM allegedly pulling the veil (hijab) off the face of a Muslim woman during a public event.