Authorities caution against private apps’ AQI data after T20I washout in Lucknow

Following the cancellation of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa due to poor visibility caused by dense smog at the Ekana Stadium, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said Lucknow’s official air quality index (AQI) stood at 174, categorised as moderate.

The state government cautioned the public against relying on air quality figures circulated on social media and private applications, terming many of them misleading and non-standardised.

In an official statement, the government said confusion arises because several private apps use hyper-local readings and foreign benchmarks, such as the US Environmental Protection Agency norms, which differ significantly from India’s National Air Quality Index (NAQI) framework.

Air quality in India is assessed under the NAQI system, which follows parameters and thresholds tailored to Indian climatic and environmental conditions.

Official monitoring stations in Lucknow, including Lalbagh, Talkatora and Aliganj use certified and calibrated instruments, officials said.

By contrast, many private platforms rely on satellite-based data or uncalibrated sensors, which are prone to higher margins of error and often show short-term, localised spikes caused by dust, traffic or nearby activities, the statement added.

The match, scheduled to begin at 7 pm, was called off at 9.30 pm after six inspections, as visibility continued to deteriorate through the evening.