India is monitoring China’s growing footprint in Bangladesh: MEA

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has told a parliamentary committee that India is closely monitoring China’s expanding presence in Bangladesh, particularly in strategic infrastructure, ports and defence-related projects.
It added that New Delhi’s ties with Dhaka remain independent of third-country relationships, according to a report on the future of India-Bangladesh relations tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Responding to queries from the Standing Committee on External Affairs, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on how India plans to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Bangladesh, the MEA said that the government will continue to monitor developments having a bearing on India’s national interests and will take all necessary measures to safeguard them.
The committee specifically raised concerns about China’s growing role in Bangladesh, including infrastructure investments, military cooperation and port development.
On the Mongla Port and the Lalmonirhat airbase, the MEA said the government remains watchful of Chinese presence in Bangladesh and the nature and implications of Chinese projects under implementation.
Bangladesh signed a government-to-government agreement with China in March 2025 for a USD 370 million expansion of Mongla Port.
The MEA said that India has sought to secure its interests by financing the Khulna–Mongla railway line to improve hinterland connectivity to the port, a project that has already been completed.
India also has an Agreement with Bangladesh on the Use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports, providing India with transit access.
On reports of Chinese involvement in developing the Lalmonirhat airbase, the MEA referred to a Bangladesh Army briefing on 26 May 2025 in which the Director of Military Operations clarified that there are currently no plans to upgrade the airstrip for military use.
Asked about the strategic implications of these developments, particularly for the sensitive Siliguri Corridor, the Ministry reiterated that it continues to monitor developments having a bearing on India’s national interests and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in testimony before the committee, underlined that China’s engagement in Bangladesh is not new.
"China has had a presence in Bangladesh for quite some time. Chinese projects have been present in Bangladesh for quite a long time… The Chinese are engaging all sections of opinion in Bangladesh,” he said, referring to contacts between China and groups such as Jamaat-e-Islami.
Experts appearing before the committee highlighted the need for India to strengthen regional platforms. One non-official witness said: “I do feel sub-regional groups can be leveraged,” pointing to BIMSTEC’s transport connectivity master plan backed by the Asian Development Bank.
“Even if there are difficulties in bilateral relations, using the platform of BIMSTEC, connectivity projects can be taken forward,” the witness added.
The committee also questioned why India did not anticipate Bangladesh’s recent political turmoil despite warning signs.
In response, the MEA said it regularly monitors developments in Bangladesh as a priority. It pointed out that although the Awami League won 224 of 300 seats in the January 2024 elections, voter turnout was only around 40%.
“Facts and trends speak for themselves,” the submission said, while stressing that India does not interfere in Bangladesh’s internal political processes.
The Foreign Secretary told the panel there has been no change in India’s overall approach after the events of August 2024.
“We remain interested in a constructive, pragmatic, mutually-beneficial, and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh,” he said, while acknowledging concerns over increased extremism, attacks on minorities, and the overall bilateral environment.
India has continued engagement with Bangladesh’s interim government, including Foreign Office Consultations in December 2024, where New Delhi reiterated support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.
Concrete steps cited by the MEA include the opening of a new gate at Petrapole land port and a tripartite agreement enabling transmission of 40 MW of power from Nepal to Bangladesh through India.
The committee also had experts' warnings that India faces its greatest strategic challenge in Bangladesh since the Liberation War of 1971, marked by political realignment and intensifying Chinese and Pakistani influence.
However, the expert also noted stabilising factors, including Bangladesh’s strong cultural identity, mass-based political parties and a professional military.