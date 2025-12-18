India is monitoring China’s growing footprint in Bangladesh: MEA

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has told a parliamentary committee that India is closely monitoring China’s expanding presence in Bangladesh, particularly in strategic infrastructure, ports and defence-related projects.

It added that New Delhi’s ties with Dhaka remain independent of third-country relationships, according to a report on the future of India-Bangladesh relations tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Responding to queries from the Standing Committee on External Affairs, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on how India plans to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Bangladesh, the MEA said that the government will continue to monitor developments having a bearing on India’s national interests and will take all necessary measures to safeguard them.

The committee specifically raised concerns about China’s growing role in Bangladesh, including infrastructure investments, military cooperation and port development.

On the Mongla Port and the Lalmonirhat airbase, the MEA said the government remains watchful of Chinese presence in Bangladesh and the nature and implications of Chinese projects under implementation.

Bangladesh signed a government-to-government agreement with China in March 2025 for a USD 370 million expansion of Mongla Port.

The MEA said that India has sought to secure its interests by financing the Khulna–Mongla railway line to improve hinterland connectivity to the port, a project that has already been completed.

India also has an Agreement with Bangladesh on the Use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports, providing India with transit access.

On reports of Chinese involvement in developing the Lalmonirhat airbase, the MEA referred to a Bangladesh Army briefing on 26 May 2025 in which the Director of Military Operations clarified that there are currently no plans to upgrade the airstrip for military use.