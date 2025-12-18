NCP (SP) aligning with Ajit Pawar's NCP would be like joining hands with BJP: Sena (UBT) leader Raut

MUMBAI: The NCP (SP) forging an alliance with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP for the Pune Municipal Corporation polls would be akin to joining hands with the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Raut said he will meet NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and hold discussions on various issues, including any understanding between the two rival factions for the Pune civic body polls.

"Having an alliance with Ajit Pawar would be akin to joining hands with the BJP. Ajit Pawar is an agent of the BJP, and any truck with him will mean strengthening the BJP," Raut said in response to a question.

The NCP and NCP (SP) have held talks about joining hands for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the BJP and the NCP won't have an alliance in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations, and there will be a friendly fight between the two Mahayuti allies.