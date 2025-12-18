'She can go to hell': BJP Minister Giriraj Singh defends Nitish Kumar over hijab removal incident involving Muslim doctor

"He did nothing wrong," is how Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday chose to defend Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar whose recent act of assault against a Muslim woman doctor at a public event in Patna triggered widespread backlash.

The BJP minister was responding to Monday's incident in Patna where Nitish Kumar pulled the veil (naqab) off the face of a newly-recruited AYUSH doctor while she was receiving her letter of appointment.

Singh also remarked that the doctor can "go to hell" when asked about reports regarding the woman refusing to take up the job allegedly due to trauma caused by the incident, reported PTI.

"If someone is going to collect an appointment letter, should they not show their face? Is this some Islamic country? Nitish Kumar acted as a guardian," Singh said adding that the CM has "done nothing wrong."

"If you are going to get a passport, do you not show your face? When you go to the airport, do you not show your face? People talk about Pakistan and Englishtan, but this is India. In India, the rule of law prevails," he said.

When asked about the woman rejecting the appointment, Singh said, "Whether she refuses the job or goes to hell, that's her choice (Woh refuse kare ya jahannum mein jaye)."

Singh's remarks came shortly after Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that he was not aware of the doctor rejecting the appointment due to the incident.