Social worker files complaint against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Ranchi following hijab row

The complainant maintained that any act involving religious attire on a public platform is a grave matter, particularly when it affects the dignity, modesty and bodily autonomy of women.

The complaint has urged the police to thoroughly examine the incident and initiate appropriate legal action.

Notably, Nitish Kumar, on Monday, had pulled a 'hijab' down from a woman's face during a government event in Patna.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, 74-year-old Kumar can be seen handing a certificate to an AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) doctor during the event.

He motioned her to remove her 'hijab', but before she could react, he reached out and pulled it down himself - exposing her mouth and chin. The incident sparked a huge row with the Opposition questioning Kumar's mental state.

The doctor, Nusrat Parveen, left Bihar the very next day after the incident and travelled to Kolkata to stay with her family. Sources close to the family said that she has been deeply disturbed by what happened to her at the public event.

"The incident has had a visible emotional impact on her, leading to uncertainty about her professional future in the state," they said.