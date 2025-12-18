Security beefed up for Bihar CM Nitish following hijab controversy

PATNA: Security for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been further tightened, and the entire administrative machinery has been put on alert in view of the intelligence inputs after the eruption of the hijab controversy.

Intelligence agencies have apprehended that a few anti-social and unlawful elements may attempt to harm CM during official functions.

On Thursday, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar, along with other top police officials, beefed up the CM’s security. The state police headquarters later issued instructions to all senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of police (SPs) asking them not to allow people to come closer to him during functions taking place under their jurisdiction.