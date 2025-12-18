Security beefed up for Bihar CM Nitish following hijab controversy

PATNA: Security for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been further tightened, and the entire administrative machinery has been put on alert in view of the intelligence inputs after the eruption of the hijab controversy.
Intelligence agencies have apprehended that a few anti-social and unlawful elements may attempt to harm CM during official functions.
On Thursday, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar, along with other top police officials, beefed up the CM’s security. The state police headquarters later issued instructions to all senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of police (SPs) asking them not to allow people to come closer to him during functions taking place under their jurisdiction.
A Pakistan-based underworld don has also allegedly threatened Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for pulling down a woman's hijab at an official function held on Monday in the State capital.
Sources said that CM’s security arrangements had been reviewed at the level of the Director General of police and the Additional Director General (Special Security Group). The security cordon for Nitish has been further tightened subsequently.
Along with it, special instructions have also been given to the SSPs and SPs of all the districts of the State. They have been asked to exercise extra vigilance in sensitive areas, to keep a close watch on suspicious activities, and to intensify social media monitoring.
Security checks and the pass system at the chief minister's programme venues will now be further strengthened. Presently, only high-profile and select individuals will be allowed to get close to the CM.
On Monday, a fresh controversy erupted over the removal of the hijab of a woman doctor by CM Nitish during the distribution of appointment letters to newly appointed AYUSH doctors. The victim, Nusrat Parveen, turned nervous over CM’s action.
The issue snowballed into a major controversy across the country after a video clip of the event went viral on social media. However, Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Jitan Ram Manjhi defended Nitish and said that there was nothing unusual.
“If you appear before a court, don’t you remove hijab? Are you allowed to appear before the court with your face covered with a cloth? If not, then why is there so much hullabaloo over the incident?” they asked.
However, people across the country have expressed their displeasure over Nitish’s behaviour with a Muslim woman doctor at an official function.
Social organisations have sought an apology from Nitish over the incident as well.