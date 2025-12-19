LS Speaker examining breach of privilege notice by BJP MP against eight Opposition members

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is learnt to be examining a notice by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleging breach of privilege and contempt by eight Opposition members when the House was taking up the VB-G RAM G Bill on Thursday.

Citing House rules, Dubey on Thursday submitted a notice for breach of privilege and contempt of the House against eight Opposition MPs for "contemptuous and unbecoming" behaviour.

Dubey named Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, S Murasoli, K Gopinath, Sashikant Senthil, Shafi Parambil, S Venkatesan and Jothimani in his notice. Officials said the speaker is examining the notice.

"They continuously obstructed the smooth functioning of the House by creating obstructions" for Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the officers assisting the House, Dubey alleged.

"As such, this is misconduct in the presence of House, disobedience to the authority of Speaker, obstructing officers of the House in discharge of their duties which is clearly a breach of privileges of Members of Parliament collectively and the contempt of the House," Dubey said.

He urged Birla to take "strict action" against against the opposition MPs "so that in future this kind of incidents do not re-occur."

When Chouhan was responding to the debate, opposition members rushed to the Well of the House, tore copies of the Bill and stood on tables to register their protest against the provisions of the rural job guarantee Bill, which will replace the 20-year-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).